FILE - Rep. Zooey Zephyr poses for a photo at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The silencing of Zephyr, a transgender lawmaker in Montana, marks the third time in a month that Republicans have attempted to compare disruptive but otherwise peaceful protests at state capitols to insurrections. The tactic follows a pattern set over the past two years when the term has been misused to describe public demonstrations and even the 2020 election that put Democrat Joe Biden in the White House.