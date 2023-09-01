It’s a question you’ve heard around town and probably are asking yourself about the looming 2024 national election: Is this the best we can do?
If that’s how you feel about the choices for our next president, you’re in good company.
A startling poll released this week shows that most Americans share this sinking feeling as what is starting to seem inevitable: A replay of the 2020 contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Without betraying our private choice in such a contest (we will not be making an endorsement in national elections next year), we can’t argue with the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which found that a vast majority of Americans find Biden too old and Trump too corrupt to lead this nation.
More than three-quarters of Americans believe Biden, 80, would be too old to effectively govern if re-elected in 2024. This includes 69% of all Democrats and 89% of Republicans, the AP/NORC poll found.
Trump, 77, seems to escape the age judgment, but would-be voters have plenty of other concerns about him. The first words that come to mind for 23% of voters when they think of the former president are “corrupt,” “dishonest,” “liar,” “crooked” or some variation. For all that, Trump, for now, far outdistances his rivals for the Republican nomination.
And voters’ antipathy toward both men goes well beyond age or integrity. Overall, only 24% want Biden to run again; just 30% want Trump.
For Biden, there are more issues than his age and frailty. His botched Afghan withdrawal is blamed by critics for emboldening Russia, which then invaded Ukraine, and China. Rampant inflation, crime and the Hunter Biden saga also have stained his presidency.
But Trump is seen as the single most divisive leader the U.S. has ever had. As he faces four separate indictments that encompass a staggering 91 counts, voters also look at the continuing lies he’s told about the 2020 election being “stolen” and his inaction while encouraging rioters during the would-be takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Any of these are more than enough to disqualify him from ever leading this nation again. No wonder that 53% of all Americans say they will never vote for Trump.
What’s also clear from the poll is that Americans are saying out with the old in all the halls of governmental power.
Democrats, Republicans and independents want to place age limits on the presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court. According to the poll, about two-thirds of U.S. adults back an age ceiling on candidates for president and Congress and a mandatory retirement age for justices.
These findings show how age is a particular drag for Biden across party lines (respondents, unprompted, used words such as “slow” and “confused” describing him) and how Trump largely escapes this overriding concern but draws disgust on many other fronts.
So the question becomes — where is the next generation of leaders? How did it come down to this?
That is for both parties to come to grips with. Trump skipped last week’s Republican debate, but that doesn’t seem to have hurt him too much politically. Emerson College Polling showed Trump at 50% support, a six-point drop from a pre-debate poll, but with 82% of previous Trump voters saying they still support him. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who did not do well in the debate, was second in post-debate polling, with a two-point bump to 12%.
The investor Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, who attempted a Trumpian debate display, dropped one point to 9%. Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador who confronted Ramaswamy, climbed five to 7%.
On the Democratic side, Vice President Kamala Harris is not seen as a viable candidate in 2024, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has already shot himself in the foot with strange conspiracy theories and his anti-vaccine stance.
Still, party leaders on both sides should consider the poll numbers and realize a Biden-Trump rematch would leave voters with no good options and find and support qualified alternatives.