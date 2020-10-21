Oregon's prison education should be through community colleges

We in Walla Walla, home to the Washington State Penitentiary, understand the need for prisons. They are essential to protect society.
However, we also know that most of the inmates in prison will someday be released back into society.
And that is why it is critically important that when those convicted of crimes are sent to prison, the goal should be more than punishment, it should be rehabilitation. A key to rehabilitation is providing educational opportunities to inmates so they have the skills needed to get a job to support themselves when released.
That’s why prisons in Washington state are run by the Department of Corrections rather than the Department of Punishment.
In Oregon, prisons are also run by the Department of Corrections. Yet, it seems those running the prison system are not taking rehabilitation — and education — seriously enough.
Pendleton’s East Oregonian newspaper reported last week that its state Department of Corrections is ending its education contract with Blue Mountain Community College and other Oregon community colleges in 2021.
BMCC teaches classes at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton, Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City.
“I’m massively disappointed,” BMCC President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier said.
The taxpayers in Oregon should also be disappointed. Solid education programs pay for themselves by keeping inmates from going back to prison.
Walla Walla Community College has run the education program at the Washington State Penitentiary for decades with success. It makes sense. Colleges specialize in education while prison systems’ expertise is incarceration.
Yet, the Oregon DOC is looking to move much of its education programming in-house. The goal seems to be to save money up front, which is understandable given the need to cut state government spending in the midst of the pandemic and downturn in the economy.
However, the community colleges have been willing to renegotiate the contract with the state corrections system.
“The Department of Corrections’ rejection of OCCA’s (Oregon Community College Association) proposal shows how disingenuous the DOC has been throughout this entire process,” wrote Pete Hernberg, president of the BMCC faculty union, in an email to the East Oregonian. “OCCA’s proposal was a huge concession, saving them tons of money and giving them nearly everything they asked for. Our state and local unions stand in opposition to DOC’s disastrous plan, and we intend to continue to fight this in Salem.”
This is a fight worth waging, and not just to save an estimated 27 jobs at BMCC.
Providing equality education, which community colleges can offer, benefits all of Oregon.