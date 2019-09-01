The standard for convicting anyone of a crime must be extremely high. This is why nearly every state mandates all 12 jurors must agree the accused are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Oregon is the only state that allows a lower standard — 11-1 or 10-2 jury verdicts — in criminal trials (except for first-degree murder). The decision by Oregon voters in 1934 to allow split-jury verdicts was fueled by white supremacy and anti-minority sentiment. This should have been eliminated long ago.
The Oregon Legislature had the opportunity to fix this outrage in its state constitution this year, yet it failed. The House unanimously approved legislation but it floundered in the Senate as the upper chamber was embroiled in a controversial walkout of Republican lawmakers.
As a result, the issue is now going before the U.S. Supreme Court where it could be struck down as unconstitutional.
It’s unfortunate it’s come to this. It’s put Oregon’s attorney general in the precarious position of defending a law that she would prefer be gone.
Yet, it’s her duty to defend the state and its constitution in legal challenges.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in an amicus brief that if the high court finds nonunanimous juries unconstitutional, it could invalidate hundreds of convictions in Oregon.
That view is not shared by all, yet it is certainly a possibility that Oregon’s judicial system could experience upheaval. It could be expensive and some cases might not be retried as too much time has passed.
Again, Oregon lawmakers would have been wise to take action to fix the law, as Louisiana — the penultimate state with nonuanamious verdicts — did on Jan. 1 of this year.
Rosenblum said she supports a repeal specifically citing the nonunanimous rule’s link to racism and anti-Semitism. However, she believes the change should be for cases “going forward,” not retroactively. Whether that is possible will be determined by the courts, likely the Supreme Court.
Louisiana’s repeal, which was not retroactive, has prompted an appeal of the nonunanimous second-degree murder conviction of Louisiana man serving a life sentence with no chance of parole.
The outcome could impact how Oregon’s Legislature proceeds, particularly if the high court upholds the constitutionality of nonunanimous verdicts.
In the end, even if repeal creates havoc with the judicial system by vacating previous convictions, the nonunanimous jury verdict in Oregon must be eliminated.
It’s simply the right thing to do.