Oregon’s justice system could be facing an upheavel in a month or so.
Oregon is currently the only state in the union that allows felony convictions (other than murder) from verdicts in which one or two jurors disagree with the rest of a jury. The standard nationwide, as it should be, is a unanimous verdict.
This has been Oregon law since 1934 when voters approved it. At that time, the Ku Klux Klan was said to be a powerful influence in Oregon and anti-immigrant sentiment ran high.
And this law has long been criticized, yet it was never repealed.
Two years ago Louisiana, which had a similar law, made the switch to unanimous verdicts.
Meanwhile, the convictions of those with non-unanimous verdicts have appealed on grounds that the Sixth Amendment’s guarantee of a fair trial was violated.
The U.S. Supreme Court is now weighing the constitutionality of a case involving a murder conviction from Louisiana. If the high court overturns that conviction, it would open the door for others in Louisiana and Oregon to appeal.
The possibility of upheaval in Oregon’s court system has drawn national attention, including a visit to Pendleton by New York Times reporter Timothy Williams. His focus was on the case of James Worley, a church pastor convicted of sexually abusing a young relative, and who is now serving time at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution.
For three days, Williams wrote for The New York Times, the Deschutes County jury was deadlocked. Nine jurors wanted to convict Worley. Three others said they could not find him guilty.
“It was awful being in that room,” Carlos Cardoso, a juror who did not want to convict, recalled of the 2018 trial.
Finally, Williams wrote, one of the three holdouts switched sides, leaving the vote split 10-2 — and Worley was convicted.
Deschutes County Prosecutor John Hummel, who still believes Worley was guilty, nevertheless said convictions by split juries were unfair, and had almost certainly resulted in people being sent to prison for crimes they did not commit.
“The truth is that Oregon has an unconstitutional law, and when it causes tumult in our criminal justice system, we have no one else to blame but ourselves,” Hummel said. “And there are consequences to having unconstitutional laws — one of them is that you are more likely to convict the innocent.”
Oregon lawmakers would have been wise to take action to fix the law long ago.
Yet, action has not come, perhaps because of concerns past convictions will have to be revisited.
The high court decision in the Louisiana case could determine whether convictions before the law is changed can be looked at retroactively.
Ultimately, that should not be a concern to Oregon legislators. They should repeal the 1934 law whether or not it creates judicial havoc. It’s the right thing to do.