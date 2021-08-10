Good education sets young people on a path toward a better career, bigger opportunities and a brighter future. Having an education system that creates a solid foundation for students to excel beyond high school is central to this aim. For this reason, Oregon’s recent legislation suspending reading, writing and math proficiency requirements hurts students more than it helps them.
Beyond the lack of transparency surrounding the July 14 signing of Senate Bill 744 into law, there is a lack of reasoning and purpose for this legislation.
The suspension of these requirements was first implemented as a way of supporting students who have gone through a year of distance learning. This makes a bit more sense. Alterations had to be made to accommodate the insanity of a disruptive worldwide pandemic. But taking it beyond the “online year,” even after schools are back to in-person learning, is nonsensical.
A diploma should guarantee that its holder can read, write, do math or you know, do basic stuff to a high school level at the very least. Anything less than this downgrades Oregon’s already shaky education system.
In a 2019 legislative report, lawmakers compiled a concerning list of issues identified in Oregon’s public schools. Among the named points, lawmakers cited as problematic “a lack of available and affordable early learning openings for students,” “a graduation rate that is still one of the worst in the nation,” “a shortage of resources for mental health care, school counselors and school psychologists” and “an increased need of accountability between school districts.” The list goes on, but what was not named as an issue was students’ ability to prove or the education system’s inability to ensure proficiency in basic skills.
Why then would Gov. Kate Brown approve the suspension of these requirements?
Who knows? According to The Oregonian, not only has the Oregon governor or any other spokesman declined to make a comment, “Brown’s decision was not public until recently, because her office did not hold a signing ceremony or issue a press release.”
Yes, some key staff that deal with “updating the legislative database” and communications were ill and “bill updates to members of the media and the public who had requested them” were shut off due to a system malfunction in July. But it’s the second week of August, and the governor’s office is still mum on this front.
Foundations for a Better Oregon, an organization in support of the bill, did speak up on the matter: “An inclusive and equitable review of graduation and proficiency requirements, when guided by data and grounded in a commitment to every student’s success, will promote shared accountability and foster a more just Oregon.”
Reviewing graduation requirements to keep education relevant is all well and good, but since when is requiring reading, writing and arithmetic to graduate not “guided by data and grounded in a commitment to every student’s success”? And how does suspending proof of proficiency in these basics “promote shared accountability and foster a more just Oregon” for our students?
This piece of legislation is plain misguided at best, hurtful to students at worst.