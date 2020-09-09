Oregon GOP must accept responsibility for missing deadline for Voters’ Pamphlet

Deadlines – particular when related to elections — are sacrosanct. Or, at least, they should be.
Yet, officials of Oregon’s Republican Party are whining that the party’s official statement for the state Voters’ Pamphlet was left out even though the deadline for inclusion was missed.
It wasn’t missed by much — a mere 29 seconds — but it nevertheless was missed.
Frankly, it doesn’t matter if it was 29 seconds or one second. The fact is it was missed.
Laura Fosmire, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Bev Clarno (a Republican, by the way), said deadlines apply equally to everyone.
“Anyone wishing to submit information to the Voters’ Pamphlet has several weeks to do so and we recommend avoiding waiting until the last minute for this reason,” she said in a statement.
Excellent advice. Voters in Oregon (as well as every other state) would be wise to consider that when casting their ballots. Do not wait until the literal last second to vote. Make sure your ballot will be postmarked correctly or it is in the drop box well before the deadline.
In the case of the missed Voters’ Pamphlet deadline, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Kevin Hoar, the communications director for the state Republican Party, insists the party did get its statement into an online filing system by 4:59 p.m. on Aug. 25, the final day for filing.
However, Fosmire said there were “no problems or glitches” with the online reporting system. “(W)e simply received the statement after the filing deadline,” she said.
The clock used by the Secretary of State’s Office is the same one used for every candidate and political party. The Democratic Party of Oregon and six other political parties made the deadline and are included in the Voters’ Pamphlet.
It is very unfortunate the GOP statement won’t be included, but Republican officials have nobody to blame but themselves.
But they are, instead, complaining of political shenanigans.
State Republican Chairman Bill Currier said the failure to include his party’s statement from the voting guide “reeks of partisan discrimination,” according to The Associated Press.
Currier added, “If a bureaucrat in some decision-making role simply didn’t like what our statement said, this doesn’t give them the right to silence us.”
Currier presented no proof to make such an allegation. If he finds proof, then the GOP might have a case.
Beyond that, as we stated earlier, Clarno is a Republican. She served as the first woman speaker of the House, as a Republican, and was the Senate Republican leader.
So, at this time, the evidence shows declining publication of the statement had zero to do with the content and everything to do with missing the deadline — albeit by less than a minute.
GOP officials should accept responsibility for missing the deadline, quit complaining and make certain it never happens again. That’s how adults deal with self-inflicted mistakes.