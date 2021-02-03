Oregon experiment decriminalizing addictive drugs must be monitored

When Oregon voters this fall decriminalized possession of heroin, LSD, meth and oxy — to name a few — much of America was puzzled.
What are those folks doing up there in the Northwest?
Frankly, Walla Walla is but 6 or so miles away from the Oregon border and we, too, have questions.
Answers will be coming soon as the voter-approved law that makes possession of a small amount of drugs subject to a $100 fine or a health assessment that could lead to addiction counseling went on the books Monday.
In theory, addiction counseling over punishment is a far more productive approach to improving lives and benefiting society.
Yet, since humans are involved the theory does not necessarily match what happens in real life.
“Today, the first domino of our cruel and inhumane war on drugs has fallen, setting off what we expect to be a cascade of other efforts centering health over criminalization,” said Kassandra Frederique, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance that drove the ballot-initiative effort.
Backers of the measure hail it as revolutionary.
That assessment is premature. This is merely an experiment. Oregon is the first to try it with drugs that can be physically addictive and lethal. The stakes are huge.
The backers of Measure 110 wisely believe the focus must be on treatment.
Whether this new law results in a significant uptick in people with addiction problems getting help — and finding longterm success — must be watched closely.
Under the new system, according to The Associated Press, addiction recovery centers will be tasked with “triaging the acute needs of people who use drugs and assessing and addressing any on-going needs thorough intensive case management and linkage to care and services.”
The addiction recovery centers will be funded by millions of dollars of tax revenue from Oregon’s legalized marijuana industry. This will also include funding housing and job assistance to provide long-term stability for people struggling with addiction.
Again, it’s a solid plan in theory.
If the results aren’t as positive as Measure 110 backers expect, then everything from tweaks to a complete overhaul of the law must be considered. The goal is to get this right.
The nation is watching.