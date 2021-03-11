Now for some good news that most Washingtonians can get behind. U.S. News & World Report has scored Washington state as the best state once again.
The ranking is based on “government and proprietary data covering more than 70 metrics and weighted to what U.S. News & World Report said matters most to people: healthcare, education, the economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime, corrections and a state’s natural environment,” according to the Seattle Times.
You won’t find arguments here. Washingtonians have worked hard, especially throughout the pandemic, to uphold what makes Washington so great.
With bills seeking to create more equitable educational opportunities for the most negatively impacted students (see the U-B’s last editorial) to active participation in creating sustainable futures for businesses in every sector (read the U-B’s coverage of Roadmap to Recovery, Walla Walla Water 2050, the state’s low-carbon energy system, and WA Notify), our state — through the efforts of our residents — is sure to stand out.
Diving deeper into what makes this state great, we state the obvious: hops, grapes, wheat. But beyond agriculture, our state has a strong technology sector that only seems to grow with Amazon’s moves toward pharmaceuticals and Microsoft’s constant reach toward lifestyle innovation.
What bolsters all of this, though, is our state’s production of cheap and earth-friendly power.
Though he can’t take all the credit, Gov. Jay Inslee has done what he to can push Washington toward cleaner, more affordable energy. Inslee, who signed into law legislation in 2019 moving the state to carbon-neutral electricity by 2030, continues efforts to support green electricity while many of our state’s heavy-hitting legislators, such as U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers who was voted top Republican on the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee at the end of 2020, advocate for issues that affect not only our state as a whole but our rural areas, including broadband access, health care and hydropower.
What makes Washington great boils down to the efforts of all of our residents, from state legislators to our essential workers in every sector.
Let this great news spur us onward not just beyond the bleakness of this pandemic, but toward the bright future we all craft together.