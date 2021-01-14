Officials must stay focused on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The sooner COVID-19 vaccines can be distributed — and put into arms — the better it will be for all. Vaccination is critical to achieving herd immunity for the coronavirus.
Yet, despite good intentions, the roll out of the vaccine has been slower than anticipated. As a result, folks are frustrated.
On Tuesday, the Trump administration changed its policy on who is eligible for vaccination. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar called for governors to allow vaccination of anyone over 65 and also anyone with a health condition that increases the risk of complications from COVID-19.
In addition, and perhaps more importantly, Azar said federal officials would no longer hold back vaccines from states to ensure booster doses were available.
This means more vaccine will be available to distribute as soon as possible.
The release of more vaccine is exactly what Gov. Jay Inslee has been seeking.
Yet, the Governor’s Office expressed frustration at the Trump administration’s rapid roll out of its new policy.
“The federal government announcing sweeping changes to the largest and most important vaccine effort in our lifetimes — on television and without any advance notice or coordination with states — is unacceptable,” said Mike Faulk, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office.
Yes, the lack of coordination and courtesy is maddening.
But given the life-and-death consequences of the COVID-19 vaccine, frustration should be the least of the concerns. What’s critical is being flexible and adaptable.
Faulk indicated that’s the direction the Governor’s Office is going.
Faulk said in an email to The Seattle Times that the state welcomes federal help setting up vaccination clinics.
In Azar’s announcement he offered federal assistance to establish mass vaccination clinics.
Given that the Trump administration has only a week left, that position is basically symbolic.
Nevertheless it is a prudent approach.
The Biden administration should build on the newly released policy. The more vaccine available the better.
Yes, there will be many blunders that occur as the vaccinations ramp up, and that will be followed by frustration. This can’t be allowed to slow the vaccination process.
The focus has to be getting people vaccinated as soon as possible.