Think of Washington state’s budget as a ship.
It’s built — as in written by state lawmakers — to make for smooth sailing over a two-year period. But every year, lawmakers tweak the budget (like routine maintenance) so it can more easily withstand changes occurring at sea. In addition, the budget is mapped out four-years ahead for even more stabability.
The current budget began on July 1, as in last Wednesday.
That means the ship has left port. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has rapidly changed the conditions but no alterations were made to withstand the choppy, dangerous waters ahead.
The Legislature needs to be called into a special session as soon as possible to address the fiscal problems looming — a projected $8.8 billion state budget shortfall through 2023. About half the shortfall impacts the current $53.3 billion two-year budget.
To this point, the Democrat-controlled Legislature seems to be content to wait to address the revenue (tax collection) shortfall.
So, too, does Gov. Jay Inslee. The Seattle Times reported last week, “Even as officials chart their latest course to navigate the pandemic, Inslee’s office Wednesday evening suggested the governor may not ultimately call lawmakers back this year for a special legislative session.”
But Inslee, a Democrat, has ordered some minor budget cuts within his purview, which are welcome.
Still, more serious cuts need to be made. The sooner those occur, the fewer cuts will have to be next year and the year after. Others are calling for new taxes. It’s a discussion that should take place.
But ultimately the need for quick action is about slowing the bow wave, an analogy often used by budget writers in Olympia to describe how spending increases over time because of inflation and salaries.
“We’ve got to stop the bow wave through the 2021 biennium. We need to get down in the budget [details] and do that,” said Senate Minority Leader Mark Schoessler, R-Ritzville, in a recent phone interview with the Union-Bulletin.
Schoessler said this fully understanding that as the minority leader his and other Republicans’ influence on final budget decisions will likely be minimal.
Nevertheless, he and his GOP colleagues want to move into public view the debate over budget cuts and spending priorities.
We always favor transparency in government. And it’s even more important when one party controls the executive and legislative branches of government.
Yes, it is possible — as many Democrats are banking — that Congress will approve another COVID-19 stimulus package that will provide billions of dollars to cover the state’s budget gap. Then again, it might not. The coronavirus is not predictable, and neither is Congress.
If the money comes, great — the budget cuts could be restored.
If not, the budget hole will only grow larger. It’s best to address the problem now — and in the open.