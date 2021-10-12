College Place Mayor Norma Hernandez has earned our vote to continue in her current position.
In her role as mayor — appointed in 2019 when council member Larry Dickerson died — Hernandez advocated for and oversaw the addition of a new park in College Place, the opening of a public library, the construction of three new water wells and the updating of development codes to support and protect affordable housing in the municipality.
All this was done while applying for and managing grant funds to aid in these projects and maximize the use of taxpayer dollars.
In her work, Hernandez has made it clear she is interested in the development of College Place and its citizens no matter who they are or where they land on the spectrum.
Even throughout the hardships of the start of the pandemic, she committed herself to supporting those in College Place, notably its small businesses, all of which were made aware of the pandemic resources at their disposal and were assisted in getting access to this aid — no small businesses in College Place were lost during 2020.
Hernandez has a clear and detailed action plan going forward. Her challenger, Jed Headley, also has a vision, but it is much broader in application.
Though he has not held elective office, Headley — a small business owner with agricultural, law enforcement and Navy roots — cares deeply about transparency in city government. He is also passionate about the core values at the heart of our Valley and policies that make sense locally.
In this, Headley and Hernandez are very much alike.
But though Headley is bright and passionate about the Valley, in our view, Hernandez’s experience and background give her a definitive edge in this race.
With a pandemic year already under her belt and a great growth track record for all to see, Hernandez offers the continuity College Place needs to not only get out of the pandemic, but the energetic commitment to help the city continue to thrive.
Hernandez delivers results, and if returned to office, has many College Place projects that would benefit greatly if she were allowed to see them through to their finish. She has the passion, the drive and the experience to give much more to the city and its community.
We strongly urge that Norma Hernandez be retained as College Place mayor.
