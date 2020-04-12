Next school year could look different

Now that Gov. Jay Inslee made the decision to keep kids out of school buildings for the rest of the academic year in Washington state — and we believe it was a wise one — what does this mean for the 2020-2021 school year?
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has, of course, is giving that much thought. While Reykdal has not come up with any firm plans, he has suggested longer school years and increased instructional hours moving forward.
Those thoughts likely drew a collective “ugh!” from students and their parents.
OK, it’s not something anybody wants to think about during this midst of a pandemic. It has forced every school in the state to use distance learning in an attempt to keep students moving forward academically.
However, we have to face reality. The distance learning, whether online for high school and middle school students or take-home packets for younger students, is not a substitute for lessons taught in classrooms, particularly at the younger ages.
That’s become clear across the nation as education officials in 14 states wrestle with the closure of schools. Distance learning, while working better in some places than others, is far from a panacea.
Locally, the reports on distance learning have been mostly positive. Perhaps that’s because officials and teachers here spent time making a solid plan and then implemented it in a well-coordinated effort.
Yet, even in the best scenarios, many students are getting shortchanged.
“Right now, based on when we had our closure in the middle of March, even if it’s extended all the way to June 19, students can expect to lose something around 325 hours,” Reykdal said.
The idea of extending each school day has been discussed, as has increasing the school year. And perhaps not just for next year.
Ultimately, the goal is to make sure that every student has the chance to get a full, well-rounded education by the time they graduate from high school.
Given the educational disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, which might last far longer than we could have anticipated, the public could be forced to look at the traditional school year in different ways.
It might mean shorter breaks within the year and over the summer. It might mean building extra days into the academic calendars (like snow days) in case another pandemic (or a similar crisis) strikes.
Overall, Washington state — and this Valley in particular — seems to be doing better education-wise than those in other states.
But better isn’t good enough. Washington state has spent more than 20 years focusing on reforming and improving our education system.
New sacrifices might be ahead, and we must be prepared to make them to overcome the learning lost to this pandemic.