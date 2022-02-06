Encouraging community conversation is essential to local journalism.
Our Valley is full of diverse groups, and a wide spectrum of opinions is represented not only through our reporting but through our opinion page.
But what is starting to crop up more and more throughout conversations on local, national and global levels is a devastating political tribalism that is breaking down communication in every other facet of life.
Democrats and Republicans are equally to blame, although neither side concedes as much (thus exacerbating the problem). But this us-vs.-them, win-at-any-cost approach to lawmaking, governing and arguing is eroding society.
Everybody loses when our ability to disagree respectfully — let alone the ability to simply listen to someone with a different opinion — is gone.
It’s time to curb the political tribalism not just across America, but here in the Walla Walla Valley.
At the U-B, we firmly believe that a community is made stronger through diversity of opinions and thought. And the more voices that are heard, the better our readers are served.
As modeled by our letters to the editor, we don’t just publish letters that agree with the U-B’s editorials or praise the paper’s news coverage. Letter writers should feel free to state their views. Those who regularly read the opinion page know the letters reflect that — the variety of published perspectives surprises — err, upsets — many.
But again, the point is to support a platform that not only voices the opinions of community members, but also promotes respectful, civil discourse.
In service to this, the U-B is rolling out a new initiative.
To incorporate more local voices in our opinion section and to promote civil discourse in community conversations, the U-B is recruiting a group of people who can represent diverse perspectives, backgrounds and parts of our valley to form a Community Editorial Board.
The focus of this diverse group of community members would be to bring civil discourse back to the Walla Walla Valley to remind our area, not of our differences of opinion, but of the values that unite us.
More tangibly, the Community Editorial Board will produce one opinion piece per month on a local topic of the board’s choice to be published in the U-B’s Sunday edition.
This board will also advise the editorial page editor and contribute to discussions around U-B editorials.
Any reader in our circulation area is welcome to apply by visiting the U-B’s Opinion site.
This Community Editorial Board is a chance for our readers to get involved in the task of bringing civil discourse back to our Valley. It is an investment in the long-term future of our area.
Granted, this is a big task to accomplish during difficult and divisive times.
But if we start small, if we come together to support efforts toward civil discourse and toward strengthening our community, we have a shot at making a difference.
Anyone who aligns with the intention behind these efforts, please consider applying.