The start of a new year also means new laws are debuting. Among the many new laws approved in Olympia that took effect on Jan. 1, increasing the age at which cigarettes and other tobacco (or nicotine-infused) products can be purchased is one that should yield benefits.
Washington state is the ninth state to raise the age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21. It, however, does not prohibit those between 18 and 20 from possessing or using cigarettes. That’s reasonable.
And, in a few months, the entire nation will have similar restrictions.
Late last month President Trump approved raising the federal age requirement for legally purchase tobacco products to 21 when he signed spending bills approved by Congress.
The Food and Drug Administration will now update its regulations and intends to submit a final rule within 180 days.
We agree with Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who first proposed the age increase in 2015, that this will reduce the access to cigarettes and vaping products to all teenagers — and even tweenagers.
“The Legislature is saving thousands of Washingtonians from a lifetime of addiction and smoking-related illnesses,” Ferguson said in March just after lawmakers approved the change. “Because 18- to 20-year-olds supply younger teens with tobacco and vape products, this will reduce the number of cigarettes and vape products in our high schools, which will lead to fewer kids getting addicted.”
Just as the Legislature and Congress took years to finally raise the age for purchasing tobacco and vaping product, it took us years to embrace the concept in our editorials.
We had rejected the higher age because of concerns over personal freedoms for adults. In our society, and in most of our laws, an 18-year-old is considered an adult.
But as we began to see mounting evidence that access by 18-year-olds to tobacco provided easy access to younger teenagers.
Oregon made the move on Jan. 1 two years ago. It has shown benefits.
The Oregon Health Authority in May reported that it found a significant decrease in tobacco use between the ages of 13-17 and young adults, ages 18–20.
“Tobacco 21 was enacted to help prevent young people from starting to use tobacco, and it’s working,” said Dr. Tom Jeanne, Oregon’s deputy health officer and epidemiologist.
Efforts to reduce smoking not only save lives, but reduce health-care costs, which we all pay through insurance premiums and taxes.
Curbing smoking, vaping and other tobacco uses is simply good public health policy.
