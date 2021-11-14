It need not be detailed how difficult recent times have been for us all. This pandemic has taken the wind out of everyone’s sails but, it can honestly be said that our valley’s workforce has weathered the pandemic better than most. And thankfully, Walla Walla did not see a huge employee exodus after the strict state vaccine mandate deadline passed on Oct. 18. The fact that some lost their jobs is regrettable to say the least.
A new federal mandate, issued Nov. 4 despite a court-ordered pause, has many worried about another potential employee exodus. This mandate, however, is much more flexible.
The newest regulation to come down the federal pipeline is this: “Companies with 100 or more employees will need employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly,” reports the U-B’s Hector del Castillo.
Here at the U-B, we fully support efforts to increase vaccination rates. The fact that many of our largest employers are already within regulation is amazing, and we thank everyone who has chosen to join the fight against this virus. With that said, that this mandate allows more time for people to mull over this important decision, though frustrating in many ways for some, is understandable — reasonable even.
There are a plethora of reasons why some may not be comfortable getting vaccinated or reasons why they just plain can’t get vaccinated.
In this important battle against COVID-19, we’ve dangerously reduced the argument to vaccinated versus unvaccinated. We’ve lost our ability to listen to each other, let alone with compassion. And this applies to the whole spectrum of stances on the vaccine.
As we all try to navigate our way forward with this new federal rule, let’s practice patience and kindness. Businesses are having to enforce hard, uncomfortable regulations from on high. Citizens are wrestling with how to stand up for their convictions both in their personal and work relationships. We are all having to make hard decisions.
With that in mind, this new federal mandate makes reasonable accommodations for the vast spectrum of vaccines stances. All will not agree with the mandate, how its structured or enforced, but here at the U-B, we believe this is the best that can be done for now.
For those who can and have yet to be vaccinated: Consider being open to different perspectives.
For those who made the leap and are vaccinated: Consider being open to different perspectives.
For all: Continue to research, and encourage/participate in thoughtful, kind dialog. After all, we will still have to live with each other once this blows over and we settle into our new normal.
