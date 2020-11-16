New evidence shows wearing a mask can also help you

On March 8, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made a statement on wearing a mask at the onset of the pandemic that was wrong.
“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.” he said.
Fauci not only concedes he was wrong, he has spent much of this year advocating for the wearing of masks as the best way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Fauci, as a scientist, weighs new information that allows his thinking to evolve. And thus, as COVID-19 has been further researched, it’s become clear to Fauci that wearing a mask in public does indeed slow the spread of the virus.
Yet, some people stubbornly — and foolishly — cling to Fauci’s original statement to rationalize their decision to defy local and state orders to wear face coverings.
This petulance is more than just dangerous, it’s lethal. It’s a reason that the COVID-19 cases are growing in this Valley and throughout the nation.
Beyond that, those serving in elected offices (supposedly our leaders) must also abandon this ridiculous and selfish no-mask stand.
On Friday, newly elected U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., criticized the request that all members of Congress wear masks in a Tweet: “Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress. Masks, masks, masks.... I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks. My body, my choice.”
That’s incredibly shallow thinking meshed with a total disregard for others.
Wearing a mask is a very tiny sacrifice for stopping the spread of this disease. Leading scientists — including Fauci — are convinced that if the vast majority of Americans wore masks, infections would slow dramatically.
And just recently it has been learned that mask wearing not only stops you from spreading the disease to others, it also does more to protect you than first thought. Again, science evolves with new information.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now concludes masks are neither completely selfless nor selfish — they help everyone, The Washington Post reported.
The CDC, in a scientific bulletin posted to its website last week, wrote that “the benefit of masking is derived from the combination of source control and personal protection for the mask wearer.”
The spike in coronavirus in our community, the states of Washington and Oregon as well as the nation, is extremely serious.
Wearing a mask is an easy way to protect others and, as it turns out, yourself.