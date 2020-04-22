The coronavirus pandemic yields surprising challenges each day. Those of us living in 2020 have never seen such a dramatic effort to slow a deadly disease, so nearly everything taking place is well, unpredictable.
But what shouldn’t come as astonishing — nor even merely unexpected — is the meltdown of Washington state’s effort to get the flood of unemployment benefits to those who are out of work.
Before the pandemic, government bureaucracy — from state to federal — has rarely (if ever) been seen as a well-oiled machine.
So when state governments are being asked to distribute billions of federal dollars in boosted unemployment payments in a very short period of time, big trouble is almost certain to ensue.
And it did.
On Saturday night the state of Washington launched its effort to connect the unemployed with new, enhanced benefits approved by Congress.
“Instead of unemployment benefits, out-of-work Washingtonians say they are getting frustration and delay from the state’s web site for COVID-19 job loss benefits.” That’s exactly how it was described in a Seattle Times’ story on the failed launch.
Nick Demerice, public affairs director for the state Department of Employment Security, said the system was swamped by applicants when the system was turned on at 8 p.m.
“We got a massive volume, right off the bat. It was in tens of thousands, it already was dramatically higher than ever before and this is significantly more than that,” he said. “What we saw was a massive load, right after 8 p.m. We added more capacity, but those sites just got overwhelmed. Quite a few folks were able to get all the way through, but from a lot of folks we also are hearing frustration.”
Some people tried calling — even redialing 50 times — while others continued to try to connect via their computers.
The frustration, even outrage, is understandable. Those who lost their jobs because of the pandemic are angry, desperate for money and scared.
However, the state government and its employees (no, make that our employees) are doing their best to make this really lousy situation work to meet the needs of the public. If they didn’t care, they wouldn’t have taken on this difficult task.
It is a struggle to add enough service fast enough for such demand, Demerice told The Times.
“We are not Amazon. We have been calling it a tsunami of claims, and it is tough to scale for that. … We are sympathetic people who are waiting on funds are in a very desperate situation and we want to get people their money fast.”
The public needs to cut state government some slack. This system was not set up to handle this many claims this quickly.
We all should have expected the benefits to be slow in coming, but we should nevertheless trust they eventually will be distributed.