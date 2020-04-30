A few days ago the NCAA Board of Governors offered its support to a proposal that seems to be aimed at quelling the growing call for paying college athletes.
The governors would do well to reflect on a well used, but nevertheless wise idiom — “be careful what you wish for, it might just come true” — before giving final approval.
The proposed rule change, which will now be subject to further review by the NCAA’s three divisions, would allow athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements, social media influence, personal appearances and their own businesses. This comes on the heels of California approving state legislation allowing college athletes to profit from endorsements.
What the governors might be missing is that college sports are far more than football played by big name schools such as Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma.
Most schools at all levels — such as Division III Whitman College — offer a variety of sports that have zero revenue, or close to it, but serve to enhance the overall college experience for athletes and the student bodies.
In theory, allowing all athletes to profit from their image seems reasonable enough.
However, it gets tricky when considering that the bigger schools in big markets — such as Los Angeles — or with national following like Notre Dame or Alabama would have a clear advantage in recruiting.
The more talented athletes will matriculate to the bigger schools for more exposure and a hefty payday. That leaves schools in the hinterlands, like Washington State University, having even a tougher time recruiting.
This could all trickle down to the Division II and Division III schools.
Allowing endorsements has not been done before, so this is a new door — or Pandora’s Box — that is being opened.
The NCAA must thoughtfully consider how the endorsement rules would impact every school, not just those whose football teams play Saturday afternoon on ABC, NBC, CBS and ESPN.
Beyond this, allowing endorsements could also create unreasonable expectations for athletes (and their parents) who won’t play unless riches are bestowed on them. That’s not realistic so the gap between the haves and have-nots will grow much wider.
It’s a safe bet that some college booster clubs — at all levels — could try to make payments to athletes under the guise of an endorsement. Millions of dollars could be funneled through business simply by claiming that an athlete is now the spokesman or spokeswoman for a business.
While Division I football and basketball often feel like pro sports, that’s not the case at the Division II and Division III.
The NCAA needs to give equal consideration to those levels as it considers this proposed new rule.