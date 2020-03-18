The November General Election, which is just eight months away, must go on an planned. That’s why action is needed now to ensure the coronavirus pandemic does not interrupt America’s process to elect our national and state leaders.
Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, said they are planning to introduce legislation on Monday aimed at ensuring that every American can vote on Nov. 3.
The plan is based on a solid foundation — paper ballots.
Wyden’s and Klobuchar’s proposal, the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020, calls for funding for every state to run vote-by-mail elections (as is currently done in Washington and Oregon). This would include paying for printing, self-sealing envelopes, ballot tracking and postage.
This proposal has a great deal of merit. It would go along way toward ensuring the 2020 election would go on.
And it would also keep the elections in each state secure from hacking.
Vote-by-mail has been proven to be a winner. It allows people a two- to -three week period to cast their ballots from their homes and then mail them back. If the coronavirus remains a threat, people could still vote without risking their health and the health of others.
Sure, it would be expensive but so too will much of the efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 over the next few months. This is a national emergency and drastic action is needed. Elections matter.
We have long believed paper ballots should be used for all elections. When it comes to conducting elections, paper ballots are the gold standard. Those ballots can’t be tampered with through a cyber attack and can always be accurately recounted when necessary.
However, running elections are a responsibility of the states. The federal government can’t mandate how states run their elections, which is why some states have limited hours to vote while others stretch it out over weeks.
Congress does not seem to have the authority to simply mandate exactly how elections will take place and that paper ballots must be used. But if the federal government attaches funding to request then it is no longer a demand. States can accept or reject it, but states that reject it will have to could not only lose funding for elections but for other programs.
It would be similar to the way in which the federal government gets states to set speed limits on highways. It ties federal road construction money to following the speed limit guidelines.
Exactly how the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020 would be funded is not clear, nor are the details, but now is the time to start planning for the Nov. 3 election so it won’t be delayed.