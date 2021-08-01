In the age of the internet, local newspapers have fallen victim to the speed, the flamboyance and the convenience of what the world wide web offers. This is not only hurting communities across America, but the strength of our democracy. Recent legislation is key to revitalizing this essential democratic force.
On July 22, “U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced the Local Journalism Sustainability Act of 2021. This legislation would help financially support local news organizations through tax credits to incentivize hiring more journalists, subscriptions, and advertising from local small businesses,” according to a recent press release.
In supporting local news outlets, this legislation creates defensible space for newspapers in the changing landscape of news dissemination and bolsters defenses against the rising tide of misinformation.
Now more than ever, Americans need news sources they trust.
According to a May 2019 poll by Gallup, “of 15 news sources …, three local sources — television, newspapers and radio — engender more widespread trust than any of the dozen other sources.” The same poll stated that 67% of Americans trusted local newspapers as solid news sources.
Nationwide, 200 counties are without local newspapers. These areas have created what are called news deserts, according to U.S. News Deserts. Few of these news-sparse areas are found on the flashy coasts, but they abound in the less showy middle of America.
As a result, “over the past two decades, the local newspaper industry has lost around 70 percent of its total revenue, and newspapers have been forced to let go of more than 40,000 newsroom employees, a full 60 percent of their journalistic workforce,” according to the Local Journalism report released by Cantwell.
This is a devastating reality.
Many would just dismiss this downturn as part of the cycle of history, but this would be a mistake. Newspapers are far more than a relic of a bygone age. They are far more than words printed on a page. They are the voices of the people that make up America.
Newspapers create a platform for public discussion and debate. They highlight the good in our communities and call out the bad that otherwise would be swept under the rug. These local news outlets also can help teach critical thinking, broaden perspectives and inform others in far-off, higher-level conversations of what our communities actually need.
Sen. Cantwell’s continued work in defense of local journalism as well as the efforts of countless others shows how central local newspapers are not only to their work, but our nation.
“Journalism has been a part of our country since its beginning days,” said Cantwell in an interview with the U-B, “and actually has been cited as one of the most important aspects about our country, an independent press. So, we wanted to write the report to show how important it was to continue to have a diversity of voices, and how much trust there was in local journalism.”
Again, if there was a time to protect trusted news sources, it is now.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act is a welcome boost to this battered, but essential industry.