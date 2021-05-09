For those who missed previous cues, Mother’s Day is today. And it’s not too late to make the mother figures in your life feel special. After all, being such a central caregiver is hard. Add a pandemic and you have super-hero level perseverance.
A large percentage of working parents struggled with high levels of stress due to juggling childcare and their jobs. Many parents found it necessary to make the sacrifice and drop out of the workforce during the pandemic, a financial setback in both the short and long term.
For mothers specifically, “A 30-year-old woman making $50,000 a year who quits her job for three years to raise children would lose not only $150,000 in income, but an additional $140,000 in lost wage growth over a career and $125,000 in retirement assets and benefits that would have been gained over a lifetime,” according to a 2016 report from the Center for American Progress.
While the pandemic may have highlighted the child care and domestic challenges for women, it also brought to the forefront how mothers are incredibly hard workers in and outside of the home.
We applaud the dedication, are humbled by the sacrifice of many parents during the pandemic and join with families in honoring all mother figures during today’s festivities.
While many will go the traditional routes of flowers and cards, others might be able to plan more extensively and throw a lovely dinner party.
In all cases, please make sure to celebrate responsibly.
Though the vaccine is now widely available, many have yet to take advantage of the opportunity. So it’s probably best to practice socially distanced safety measures.
Happy Mother’s Day, Walla Walla Valley mothers! Your care and efforts do not go unnoticed.