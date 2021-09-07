Joining ranks with the College Place Police Department, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office aims to begin sporting body cameras by November.
Though the first year of a five-year contract is funded, plans for paying the next four years have not been made. Worrisome, to say the least.
In light of George Floyd’s death in May of 2020, the three law enforcement forces in the Walla Walla Valley thoughtfully began brainstorming ways to better listen to the communities they serve and strengthen community trust. This saw the start of many initiatives, of which acquiring body cameras is the latest to be implemented.
Ushered forward by a deadline set by recently passed House Bill 1223, Chief Deputy Richard Schram worked with Walla Walla County Commissioners to push the funding plan forward.
The big dollar tag on this type of equipment — NPR reports that it can “be several thousands of dollars per officer” — has previously kept many police forces from adding this tool to their toolbox. But as the public urgently calls for increased police accountability across the nation, budget priorities necessarily have been rearranged.
Using a portion of the American Rescue Plan funding our Valley was given to cover the first of a five-year contract is a smart move, but what is the plan beyond that?
Other than applying for a $50,000 grant earlier this year that, in Schram’s words, “proved to be more trouble than it was worth,” very few options were presented to County Commissioners on Aug. 9.
According to the U-B’s Jedidiah Maynes, “Sheriff Mark Crider told commissioners in the meeting that the goal is to possibly get the money reimbursed by state funding set up by the Legislature, along with future funding — although he wasn’t holding his breath, he said.”
More planning must go into this, especially when many see this as a way forward to increased police accountability.
According to research by the University of Chicago Crime Lab and the Council on Criminal Justice’s Task Force on Policing, body cameras are proven to reduce complaints against police by 17% and the use of force during fatal and non-fatal encounters by 10%. The money saved by the reduction of community complaints and decrease in use of force as well as the savings from fewer investigations helps the technology pay for itself.
But in order to access these benefits in the long-term, a sustainable plan for continued investment must be in order.