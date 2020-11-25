With winter holidays approaching, health experts everywhere are warning Americans now more than ever against indoor family gatherings. Increased positive case numbers after festivities throughout this pandemic have shown the cost of not celebrating safely.
For a recent example, consider Canada’s Thanksgiving, celebrated Oct. 12. According to The Associated Press, after the subsequent spike in cases, health experts reasserted that “small household gatherings are ‘an important contributor’ to the worsening virus crisis.”
Closer to home, Walla Walla County reported 39 additional COVID-19 cases at the start of the week. “There were 120 COVID-19 cases from Thursday to Sunday, and the county’s case total is 2,045 since mid-March,” reported Sheila Hagar of the U-B.
“Umatilla County Public Health reported 143 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, with no new deaths,” Hagar stated. “The county’s case total is 4,156.”
Though Umatilla County is no longer reporting active cases or daily hospitalizations, case numbers earlier in the month were still notably higher than in recent weeks, public health Director Joseph Fiumara told county commissioners at a weekly department briefing mid-month. Residents have also been less communicative with contact tracers, either by ignoring phone calls or refusing to answer questions, Fiumara said.
Side note: Though the facts are uncomfortable, scary even, it is imperative, as our Valley faces another wave of the virus, that residents cooperate with the agencies helping create our path out of this pandemic. Let’s come together to help form a clearer picture and solution, not feed fuel to the fire.
Yet as important as it is to impede the spread of the coronavirus, “spending time with loved ones is important for health too,” said Lacey Fehrenbach, Washington state deputy secretary for health.
Many families are already getting creative while planning for festivities that follow safety protocols.
Some socially distanced Thanksgiving ideas:
Can’t get together with extended family? Plan to cook the same dish as other family members, and at a set time, join a group call to compare final results.
Still getting together while socially distanced? String up some lights on your favorite backyard tree and, under its canopy, have an outdoor Thanksgiving meal where the fresh air will decrease the risk of virus spreading.
Minimize the chance of cross-contamination and encourage guests to bring their own food and drinks.
Whatever the case, stay home if you’ve tested positive for the virus or are showing symptoms. Let’s celebrate responsibly.