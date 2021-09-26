Job No. 1 for the state Department of Correction is safety — that of officers and staff as well as its inmates.
A new lawsuit, however, alleges that the DOC failed in this capacity when it knowingly placed a man with a dangerous cellmate.
Pasco resident Keenan Thomas would have been released this past summer, but instead was found dead in his cell at the Washington State Penitentiary on Oct. 17, 2019.
According to James Nagle, the Walla Walla County prosecuting attorney, “there was enough evidence to charge (Thomas’ cellmate James L. Boyd) with second-degree murder” but as of yet, Boyd has not been charged and “the case remains under review,” reports the Seattle Times.
Past incidents have shown the monitoring of inmates and their status has holes as does the screening process to evaluate safe housing.
Yes, monitoring 38,000 criminals is without a doubt a huge and challenging job, but it is central to the mission of the DOC.
But beyond this, what’s concerning is the DOC ignoring its own staff and their counsel.
According to the Times, “documents and testimony uncovered in the civil case — scheduled for trial next month — reveal the DOC was advised by its own staff against placing Boyd in a cell with anyone due to a prior vicious attack on a sleeping cellmate. But those warnings went unheeded at DOC headquarters.” Digging a little deeper, two DOC employees, a classification counselor and a DOC supervisor, recommended Boyd be placed in a single-person cell, but “the DOC officials’ judgement was overruled by a committee of agency officials, with no reason given.”
If HQ isn’t listening to the boots on the ground, it really soils the integrity of the whole system, one that has previously been under fire for lapses like miscalculated sentences and releasing inmates early.
To the DOC’s credit, “earlier this year, the agency agreed to expand its single-cell screening criteria after an investigation by the Office of the Corrections Ombuds found vulnerable persons have been assaulted or otherwise harmed due to being housed with others in DOC custody.”
Though this brings some hope to the situation, more accountability is definitely needed to protect inmates in situations like Thomas’. And, for crying out loud, maybe listening to an agency’s own experts on the subject might be a good place to start.
