Today’s technology — from tracking smartphones using Bluetooth wireless signals to cameras everywhere — has made it easy to monitor where we go and what we do.
But just because it’s easy no reason to blindly accept that our every move is tracked. Nor is it reason enough to use technology to do so.
Yet, tracking students attendance at class, academic performance and even assessing their mental health at some of the nation’s colleges is becoming commonplace — and it’s being accepted with a ho and hum by students.
It’s time we, as a society, give this invasion of privacy more thought.
Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell recently took a look at the way smartphones, in particular, are being used at dozens of universities to track students.
“When Syracuse University freshmen walk into professor Jeff Rubin’s Introduction to Information Technologies class, seven small Bluetooth beacons hidden around the Grant Auditorium lecture hall connect with an app on their smartphones and boost their ‘attendance points.’” Harewell wrote. “And when they skip class? The SpotterEDU app sees that, too, logging their absence into a campus database that tracks them over time and can sink their grade. It also alerts Rubin, who later contacts students to ask where they’ve been. His 340-person lecture has never been so full.”
We see two clear problems with this approach.
The first is an affront to personal privacy. Sure, students agree to this monitoring when they take the glass, but since it is attached to their grades, it’s really not optional. And once they become accustomed to being tracked, future efforts will become more and more invasive.
The second concern is the way in which this will stifle the growth of teenagers into responsible adults. In the past, when high school graduates go off to college they are expected to take full responsibilities for their actions — or lack of actions. If they fail to go to class to learn the material, that’s on them.
This high-tech handholding is counterproductive.
“We’re adults. Do we really need to be tracked?” said Robby Pfeifer, a sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, which recently began logging the attendance of students connected to the campus’ Wi-Fi network. “Why is this necessary? How does this benefit us? … And is it just going to keep progressing until we’re micromanaged every second of the day?”
Excellent questions. It’s clear Pfeifer is clearly getting something out of college — he is using analytical thinking skills to look at issues from various points of view.
And his concern about being micromanaged with the use of technology is valid.
Frankly, it should concern us all.