A yearlong moratorium on the redevelopment of manufactured or mobile home parks in Walla Walla was unanimously passed Wednesday by the City Council. We all have reason to celebrate this.
In these contentious times, it is heartening to see a city government listen to its residents and make changes accordingly. Affordable housing is a key concern for those in our Valley and it is crucial not only to create opportunities for more diverse housing, but to protect what we already have.
“We have one year with staff and council and the ad hoc committee to address a permanent solution, rezone, whatever that’s going to be,” the U-B’s Emry Dinman reports Mayor Tom Scribner saying in last Wednesday’s meeting. “So what we want you to do is to keep the pressure on us, to make sure that within one year of the moratorium, we do what you damn well want us to do.”
Agreed.
During the yearlong pause on MHP redevelopment in Walla Walla, Dinman reports “city officials will work with residents and property managers to draft a permanent solution to prevent the redevelopment of MHPs.”
It is worth noting that owners of local MHPs have shown no intention of redeveloping. But as Scribner pointed out in his remarks before casting the final vote on the moratorium, the citizens of Walla Walla must not drop the issue yet, but, as he put it, “keep the pressure on.”
There is still much to do to diversify and protect our housing supply, which brings us to a related pending initiative that brings the Valley hope.
College Place, Walla Walla, Dayton and Waitsburg are working together to implement the recommendations of the Regional Housing Action Plan, approved and adopted in Aug. 2021.
“That plan requires that city leaders not only look at ways to encourage new growth, but also consider ways to avoid displacing low-income residents through redevelopment, which could potentially replace low-income housing with more expensive units,” according to Dinman. Among other things, “The Regional Housing Action Plan recommends that the four participating cities need to increase their housing inventory by 4,685 housing units — houses, apartments, multiplex units — over the next 20 years, not only to keep up with future demand but to make up for current shortfalls.”
The recommendations made in the housing plan are not mandated, however, and it will be up to municipalities and its citizens to push for progress on the goals outlined.
Housing security is essential for a healthy community. It enables students to focus on school, workers to pursue careers and seniors to enjoy retirement.
The bottom line is that this Valley has a housing crisis. And it’s up to all of us, not just city officials, to make affordable and diverse housing a reality.
Let’s keep protecting and growing our Valley’s diversity in housing.