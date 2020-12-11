Professional baseball in the Pacific Northwest got a significant upgrade on Wednesday.
No, the Seattle Mariners didn’t trade for Mike Trout. In fact, the M’s didn’t make any big moves — but Major League Baseball did.
The end result will be an upgrade for the Tri-City Dust Devils minor league baseball team, which plays its games less than an hour away at Pasco’s GESA Stadium. The team has been bumped up to the Advanced-A level, which is just three rungs below the big leagues on the pro baseball ladder.
Ironically, two years ago the Dust Devils were targeted for elimination under MLB’s plan to separate from 42 of the 162 franchises that serve as farm teams for big league franchises.
Over the past two years, however, much has changed — mostly because of the pandemic — and the Tri-City team was able to secure a MLB agreement with the Los Angeles Angels.
Until now, the Northwest League played at the Short-Season Class A level. It’s the level that the Walla Walla Padres played at for a decade before leaving Borleske Stadium in 1982. (Walla Wallans were able to see future stars at Borleske such as Ozzie Smith, Tony Gwynn, John Kruk and Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams.)
In November of 2019, MLB went public with the idea of eliminating more than 25% of minor league franchises. We booed the idea at the time, and not just because the Dust Devils were on the chopping block. We saw it as a blow to small-town America, where minor league baseball is an inexpensive way to see future MLB stars — and have a lot of fun. These teams bring communities together.
But after all the changes were announced this month, we concede MLB seems to have come up with a great plan that is expected to leave all 162 communities with a baseball team. MLB promises to financially help those teams that didn’t get franchise agreements. Even so, the communities that lost in this game of musical chairs are understandably disappointed.
Let’s hope that the new college wood bat leagues (similar to the West Coast League in which our Walla Walla Sweets play), new independent pro leagues and even a league for the top MLB prospects called a Draft League will fill the void left by the loss of a MLB-affiliated team.
The revamped Northwest League has been trimmed to six teams from eight. The season will expand from 76 games to 132, with play starting in April (rather than June) and go until September.
The players assigned to the Dust Devils or Everett AquaSox (Mariners), Spokane Indians (Rockies), Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) and Eugene Emeralds (Giants) will usually have two or more years of pro ball experience. Their play will have demonstrated they can make it to The Show.
This is a great opportunity for baseball fans in the Walla Walla Valley to see — in person — more emerging Major League baseball stars.