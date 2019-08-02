It’s an unfortunate development that Milton-Freewater’s Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center was forced to close for the season.
Yet, city officials had no choice but to pull the plug and drain the pool for the summer. The cloudy water is believed to be caused by a new rubber coating applied on pool walls in the spring as part of a renovation project. Voters in 2018 approved a five-year levy totaling $500,000 to improve, replace or repair city recreation facilities in the city.
That the effort to improve the facility apparently created this mess makes this situation even more frustrating.
While the chalky, cloudy water does not appear to have posed any health hazards for those who have used the aquatic center this year, the murky pool created a safety risk as lifeguards could not see if swimmers were under the water. The risk of a drowning was simply too high. City officials made a wise decision.
“So while we are very disappointed to have to make this decision, we simply must value safety above all else,” City Manager Linda Hall said.
Shutting the pool down for the season creates a financial hit for the city as 2019 revenue is lost. The city is offering refunds for swim lessons and options for season pass holders. Those who purchased passes can receive a 50 percent cash refund or a full season individual or family pass for 2020 at no cost. This is a fair offer and a reasonable solution.
Fortunately, Walla Walla’s recently completed Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool, which opened in 2017, provides an option to beat the summer heat for children and adults living in Oregon’s side of the Walla Walla Valley. Before the new pool, which replaced the old Memorial Pool that had been permanently closed, the best option for water fun was the Milton-Freewater facility.
Ironically, one of the reasons Oregonians agreed to tax themselves to upgrade the pool was to keep its customers from doing all their swimming and splashing in Walla Walla.
Moving forward, Milton-Freewater needs to fix the problem and, if it was indeed caused by the faulty rubber coating, try to recoup the lost revenue and any additional costs.
This debacle sucked a lot of fun out the summer for folks, particularly the kids who enjoyed the Aquatic Center’s water playground, pool and big slide.
Kudos to Milton-Freewater officials for taking swift action to deal with the problem and protecting the safety of those in the community.