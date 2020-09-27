Mike Mitchell better choice for Superior Court judge

Mike Mitchell’s eight years of experience as Superior Court commissioner and his 42 years of legal experience — including as a deputy prosecutor and defense attorney — make him the best choice to replace retiring Superior Court Judge John Lohrmann.
Yet, this was not an easy decision.
Brandon Johnson is also well qualified to serve as Superior Court judge.
Regardless of who is elected, the public — and justice — will be well served.
Johnson has 20 years of legal experience, and a strong resume. He began his legal career as a law clerk for Judge Dennis Sweeney at the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division III.
Johnson went into private practice in 2002 with a diverse civil litigation practice as well as other types of law, including family law.
His local law practice now focuses on mediation and arbitration. In addition, Johnson has served as a Superior Court judge pro tem (substitute) since 2016. He does have some experience sitting on the Superior Court bench.
Johnson is bright, thoughtful and compassionate. He would do a fine job if elected.
But we see Mitchell as the stronger of the two because he has spent considerable more time as a judge. He has been a Super Court commissioner for eight years (essentially the permanent substitute for the two Superior Court judges) and he presides over the domestic violence docket each week. That’s challenging work that requires good people skills.
Mitchell also has vast experience in practicing criminal law, which is a significant part of a Superior Court Judge’s duty, while that is an arena where Johnson has little experience.
Mitchell is also bright, thoughtful and compassionate. He, too, does mediation work. Mitchell makes it clear that he will listen to all sides, be respectful to all and consider all the arguments. His experience puts him in a better position to hit the ground running when his term begins.
Johnson and his supporters have made age an issue in this race, but we aren’t buying it.
The claim is that Johnson, 45, will be able to serve a longer period of time on the bench than Mitchell, 66, and thus bring long-term stability to the court. However, one’s age is not a guarantee of anything — desire to remain on the bench or fitness for the role.
Johnson is not guaranteed more than one term if elected.
Nor is Mitchell destined for retirement (or the bone yard) after one or two terms.
Mitchell, who has no plans to retire as an attorney if he loses this election, makes it clear he still has passion for law. He is clearly sharp enough and fit enough to do the job now — and that’s what matters for this election.
While Johnson would serve well as a Superior Court judge, Mitchell’s experience in criminal law and on the bench make him the better choice on Nov. 3