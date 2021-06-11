The one-tenth of 1% sales tax proposal enacted in 2012 to aid the expansion of behavioral health services in Walla Walla County was wisely renewed by County Commissioners earlier this week.
Helping our county shrink the gap between disadvantaged locals and access to needed programs, this tax successfully bolsters a network of mental health services and proactively helps address mental health issues before they turn critical.
As the U-B’s Sheila Hagar puts it, “the funding, along with money from state and federal sources, covers services in multiple platforms, including in-school counseling, post-prison life, clean and sober living for women who battled addiction, direct behavioral health counseling on a walk-in basis, wraparound jail services, unhoused youth and therapeutic services for teens lodged at Walla Walla County Juvenile Justice Center.”
In 2021, however, funding will also be extended to programs increasing “access to care, suicide prevention and reduction of harm, helping people avoid using emergency departments for primary health care and youth behavioral health,” reports Hagar, as determined by local health experts.
Along with County Commissioners that voted to renew the tax, we are looking forward to how the tax funds — $1,296,888 was gathered through the tax in 2020 alone — will create a healthier future for all of our residents.
Looking back to 2018, the tax paid powerful dividends for the Juvenile Justice Center: “For 14 years, we had no mental health (provider) on-site,” shared County Corrections Department Director Norrie Gregoire. “With the one-tenth of 1 percent (tax) now we have a full-time, five day a week (mental health provider). And, lo and behold, our detention numbers have dropped. Incidents in detention, kid-on-kid assault, kid versus staff assault, almost nonexistent.”
The programs this tax funds are a wise investment. The problems with chemical dependency — alcohol and illegal drugs, opioids in particular — are not going away. Addressing this problem at the local level provides early intervention and ultimately saves lives.
And addressing mental health treatment is equally important. Providing those suffering with mental health issues with the support and services they need helps put them on a better path.
In the end, this program saves tax dollars — and lives. The increase in sales tax in 2011 and its recent renewal has proven to be a smart call by the commissioners.