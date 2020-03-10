Media should not be the exception in date-of-birth records access

The media, according to the Random House Unabridged Dictionary, “are the means of communication, as radio and television, newspapers, magazines, and the Internet, that reach or influence people widely.” In their purest form, they are composed by the people and for the people — in other words, they are, ideally, the voice of the people.
To support this core purpose, the people must have access to diverse sources of information to form opinions, make decisions and remain as knowledgeable as possible. The people and the media should be indivisible and one should not receive preferential treatment over the other.
Recent legislation throws a shadow on the connection between the media and the people.
The Associated Press and the Spokesman-Review describe the issue: “The Washington House on Friday passed a bill that exempts birth dates of state and local government employees from public disclosure, but allows the media to continue to have access to them.”
This action stems from a 2016 case where the Freedom Foundation “filed a public records request several years ago for the names, work email addresses and dates of birth of all state employees who are eligible to be in the unions; that would enable the foundation to send them information about why they might want to get out of those unions. The unions objected, saying dates of birth are personal information that’s exempt from the law.”
This is a complex issue we can continue to explore at another time, but what we would like to specifically address in this instance is the differentiation of the media from the people.
The media should not accept special treatment under the Public Records Act. It makes no sense that information publicly disclosed to begin with should now only be accessible to the media, which will then go on to deliver said information to the people.
It also doesn’t make sense that an exemption should be made for birth dates when that information is so easily accessible on other platforms. Most birth dates are posted on a large amount of social media profiles anyway.
No matter the case, it is absolutely imperative that a special case not be made for the media to have access to information that the public does not.
It is not appropriate for one entity to have more control over personal information than another.