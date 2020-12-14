McMorris Rodgers' backing of Trump lawsuit disappointing

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is smart and pragmatic, as in willing to accept reality.
And that’s why it is so disappointing she agreed to join with 125 other Republican House members to back an absurd, specious lawsuit aimed at overturning the will of the voters.
Yet, last week McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane — as well as Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside — joined an amicus brief in support of an undemocratic lawsuit started by the state of Texas to overturn the election results favoring Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia.
If Texas were to meddle in Washington state’s election we would hope McMorris Rodgers and Newhouse would be outraged.
Beyond that, this support further enables President Trump to promote the fantasy that he won the election. He did not.
The fact is Biden got 81 million votes to Trump’s 74 million. Biden won enough states to garner 306 votes in the Electoral College to Trump’s 232. Ironically, the Electoral College in 2016 had the same tally but in favor of Trump, and he proclaimed he won in a landslide.
This lawsuit, which was rejected unanimously on Friday by the United States Supreme Court, has been denounced by legal experts as nonsense from the moment the Texas attorney general filed it.
“This lawsuit has no legal or factual basis,” said Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson last week. “It will not succeed in overturning the will of the voters.”
Washington is among 22 states or territories and the District of Columbia that opposed the Texas suit. However, 17 states with Republican attorneys general signed on in an amicus brief — “friend of the court” — like McMorris Rodgers and other Republicans in Congress.
Why?
Well, this is part of what McMorris Rodgers said in a release from her office: “As I have said before, President Trump has every right to pursue legal recourse in response to claims of voter fraud and election impropriety. With historic turnout, razor-thin margins, and massive changes to voting processes in the midst of a global pandemic, many people have had questions about the election and its results.”
Yes, Trump certainly has every right to pursue legal recourse but he and his allies must have evidence to do so. They have not provided a shred of tangible proof to back their claims.
This is why more than 50 legal challenges by Trump and his supporters have already been tossed out of court by judges, including many appointed by Republican presidents, including Trump.
Those supporting Trump’s claim of a “rigged election” appear to be humoring him for political purposes, or perhaps they fear one of his mean tweets.
Whatever the reason, it’s undermining our democratic election system.
We find it disheartening that McMorris Rodgers and Newhouse would put partisan politics ahead of the good of the nation.