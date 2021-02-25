Mariners' public relations debacle could be turning point

It’s been painfully obvious to fans of the Seattle Mariners that the team’s on-field performance has been in need of improvement for several years.
But it was not clear until this week that the team’s management was also struggling.
The release of a video on Sunday of a Bellevue Rotary Club speech given by now-former Mariners President and CEO Kevin Mather, who made combustible remarks about foreign-born players and the team’s effort to save a few bucks, confirms problems.
Mather resigned less than 24 hours after his Rotary speech went viral. Mather quickly apologized for his remarks, but it wasn’t enough to save his job.
Seattle Times reporter Ryan Divish wrote, in summarizing Mather’s remarks, that he made “disparaging comments about Julio Rodriguez and Hisashi Iwakuma by criticizing their English, complaining about paying $75,000 for an interpreter for Iwakuma, labeling Kyle Seager overpaid, embellishing a story about Marco Gonzales, discussing their (Mariners’) willingness to gamble and wait on free-agent market to save a little money and more.”
Ouch. It’s clear that if Mather had not offered his resignation that team Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton would have fired him.
Stanton, a familiar name in Walla Walla, wisely took over as president and CEO of the team. Stanton, a 1977 graduate of Whitman College, is one of the owners of the Walla Walla Sweets baseball club. He served on the Whitman Board of Overseers and Board of Trustees, serving as the latter’s chairman from 2006 to 2008. A residence hall on Whitman’s campus is named for him.
His task is now a big one — to get the players to trust that the Mariner organization has their backs and wants to win. In addition, Stanton needs to convince fans that the Mariners are focused on winning games, not pinching pennies.
“Like all of you, I was extremely disappointed when I learned of Kevin Mather’s recent comments,” Stanton said. “His comments were inappropriate and do not represent our organization’s feelings about our players, staff and fans.”
The biggest hurdle for Stanton might be taking actions that demonstrate the organization does not share Mather’s feelings. After all, Mather was the highest ranking official in the organization after Stanton. He has been setting the tone.
Beyond the fuss Mather has created in the Pacific Northwest, Stanton has work to do repairing the relationship with the players’ union. The MLB Players Association was quick to condemn Mather’s words, calling them a window into how the players are viewed by management.
Stanton is up to this huge task. His history of success is clear. He led four of the top wireless operators in the United States over the last three decades including what’s now T-Mobile.
In the end, this debacle might bring about changes that were needed. And that could well translate to success on the field.