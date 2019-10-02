As Major League Baseball’s playoffs begin, Seattle Mariners’ fans are — yet again — disappointed.
But, despite the seemingly endless despair experienced by Pacific Northwest baseball fans, The King — Cy Young Award winning pitcher Felix Hernandez — gave the Mariners a chance to win every time he took the mound. The King gave fans much-needed hope.
Last week, in the Mariners season-ending series at T-Mobile Park, Hernandez pitched his last game as a Mariner and, perhaps, his career. The result wasn’t what the The King or the crowd had expected or wanted as the M’s lost 3-1 to Oakland.
Yet, when Hernandez walked off the mound for the last time, waves of emotions cascaded over T-Mobile Park. Hernandez’s eyes welled with tears as he hugged teammates and then raised his arms to the crowd, which cheered wildly. Tears flowed throughout the stadium.
The Mariners are rebuilding the team with younger players through its farm system, which is getting rave reviews. Seattle’s Double A affiliate in Little Rock, Arkansas, was loaded with talented players — some of whom were brought up to Seattle in the last few weeks of the season.
The King, at 33, will be moving on. He might catch on with another team.
Whether or not this is the end of the line, Hernandez has had an amazing career in Seattle. In 2010, he won the Cy Young — the greatest honor a pitcher can win, was named an all-star six times and pitched a perfect game in 2012, which was at the time the 23rd perfect game in MLB history. He won 169 games for the Mariners, a difficult accomplishment as the team struggled for most of his years in Seattle.
The left field bleachers, dubbed the King’s Court, was filled to capacity game after game with fans sporting bright yellow T-shirts. A giant turkey leg would be passed around in homage to The King.
While Hernandez’s pitching skills were dazzling, it was his larger-than-life personality that captured the hearts of the fans. He energized the crowd from the second he began warming up.
It’s tough to see Hernandez’s 15-year career with the Mariners end.
Mariner Manager Scott Servais, who walked to the mound to take Hernandez out of his last game in the sixth inning, summed up the emotional experience well.
“I said, ‘It’s time.’ I said, ‘I’m proud of you, and how you’ve handled everything.’ And I said, ‘You will always be The King in this town.’ And he will,” Servais said. “There will never be another like Felix here.”