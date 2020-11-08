Many statewide elected leaders should be nonpartisan

Washington’s highly respected, two-term secretary of state, Republican Kim Wyman, made it a point in her campaign for a third term — which it appears she will win — to let voters know she will make it a priority to lobby the Legislature to make her office nonpartisan.
Now is the time for lawmakers to get working on making that change. It’s needed.
And as the House and Senate look at making her office nonpartisan, they should move to make the state Treasurer’s Office, Insurance Commissioner’s Office, Auditor’s Office and the commissioner of public lands nonpartisan.
During the recent campaign, the incumbent in each of those offices — Treasurer Duane Davidson, a Republican; Insurance Commissioner Mike Kriedler, a Democrat; Auditor Pat McCarthy, a Democrat; and Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, a Democrat — all said proudly that they run their offices in a nonpartisan fashion.
The consensus was that it was the best way to get things accomplished and their roles are not particularly political.
Treasurer Davidson was defeated on Tuesday by Democrat Mike Pellicciotti, likely because he is simply a Republican in a state that has been tilting to the left more and more in recent years.
That’s a shame because Davidson is more qualified in our view than Pellicciotti to oversee the Treasurer’s Office. But Pellicciotti, a state legislator, is a far better politician.
Here is what we wrote in our endorsement of Davidson this fall:
“In addition to his fiscally prudent approach to the job, Davidson, a Republican, oversees the state’s money (your money) without a thought of partisanship.
“His challenger, state Rep. Mike Pellicciotti, a Democrat who represents North Pierce and South King counties in Olympia, has ambitions for the office beyond Davidson’s reserved approach.”
Now, to be fair, Pellicciotti, who is clearly very smart, might well also run his office in a nonpartisan fashion. Still, his campaign felt more partisan than Davidson’s.
Davidson, who previously served as the Benton County treasurer, was an asset to taxpayers in our view.
Yet, that’s the way it goes with elections. The candidates make their pitches and the public decides.
But for many statewide offices, partisan politics should not be a factor.
Wyman is right. Her office — as well as others — should be nonpartisan just like the state Superintendent of Public Instruction. Making this change would improve state government.