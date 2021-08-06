With wildfires speeding across our nation, the number of lives devastated by these disasters will only increase. It is only logical to have a system of support in place that quickly responds to the needs of those affected regardless of the size of their town.
Thinking back to last September when a fire demolished its way through Whitman County’s Malden and Pine City, residents were without crucial support for four months while waiting on federal aid to be approved by then-President Donald Trump.
In February, the Spokesman-Review reports, President Joe Biden denied “individual assistance that could have helped Malden and Pine City residents rebuild their homes after FEMA determined the fire that destroyed roughly 80% of homes in the two towns ‘was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation.’” As a result, residents were left to fend for themselves, applying to other federal programs or for loans from the Small Business Administration that were available after Biden blocked individual aid. But even then, navigating the application system was tricky, and the programs did not always come through with resources to help these small communities recover.
This crucial aspect of support was also overlooked in the climate change section of the most recent infrastructure bill. A separate piece of legislation, however, addresses this need.
The MALDEN Act, or “Making Aid for Local Disasters Equal Now” Act, is specifically designed to swiftly help small, rural communities get back on their feet after disasters without having to wait for presidential approval of federal aid.
Co-sponsored by Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane and Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside, the bill “would automatically approve requests for a major disaster declaration if a president doesn’t act within 30 days. It also would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to work more closely with state and local emergency officials and to send case workers to rural communities when some forms of aid are denied,” reports the Spokesman-Review.
Even before Gov. Jay Inslee and six other governors discussed strategies to fight these fires with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a virtual meeting last week, this act was already accounting for the short-term and long-term needs of affected individuals and their small, rural communities.
It’s in times of urgent need when individuals should be able to count on swift support, not wait on the whims of a president for aid or need to navigate complex bureaucratic systems that don’t guarantee assistance.
Though it’s unclear whether this legislation will pass — support of this Republican-sponsored bill from the Democrats is central to its success — we hope that filling this undeniable and increasingly growing need will win the day, especially on the heels of the bipartisan effort put into the infrastructure bill.