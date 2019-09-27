Milton-Freewater’s public schools are lined up for $1 million in what amounts to bonus funds, courtesy of a new tax approved by the Legislature, and officials are looking for the public’s input on how best to spend the money.
The statewide tax on businesses is assessed for those with more than $1 million per year in sales, and it is expected to pull in $1 billion annually, about half of which is sent to districts with amounts based on enrollment.
The money is earmarked for early learning and K-12 education.
As Sheila Hagar reported earlier this week, the Milton-Freewater Unified School District has opened an online survey to collect input, and the timeline is short, with districts needing to form proposals by early December. Because of this deadline, the survey will be open only briefly, about two weeks.
The survey, at miltfree.k12.or.us, consists of open-ended, general questions about what the district is doing well and areas where it could improve, so it is clearly up to taxpayers in the district to offer constructive ideas, rather than choosing from a set of predetermined priorities.
Put another way, this is a hot chance for people who care to put on their thinking caps and offer specific ideas for how the money could be spent.
We applaud the district, led by Superintendent Aaron Duff, for reaching out to the public for ideas instead of simply polling staff for priorities.
This kind of collaboration with taxpayers is refreshing, and we encourage folks in the School District’s boundaries to take time to think about how that money could best be spent.
Duff notes the funds aren’t intended for narrow purposes like a boost in salaries, but rather to open up new opportunities for students — an example offered is broadening the district’s preschool reach.
Maybe that’s the best use of the new, sustained funding, or maybe you have a better idea. If you do, we encourage you to reach out via the survey or direct contact with school officials to make your voice heard.