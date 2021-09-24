The growing incivility in our society — fostered by the unbridled aggression displayed constantly on the internet, the screaming talking heads “debating” on the cable news channels and, yes, the tantrums of tunnel-visioned protestors — can’t continue.
Here’s what this has spawned.
In Tennessee, a mob threatened health-care workers advocating for mask mandates at a school board meeting.
New Hampshire saw Proud Boys invade another school board meeting in protest of critical race theory.
This type of disruptive behavior was also on display this last week here in our Valley.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, a Walla Walla School Board meeting was forced to transition into a virtual setting after a man refusing to wear a mask repeatedly “disrupted the proceedings,” reported the U-B’s Jeremy Burnham.
The next day, Sept. 22, a Walla Walla City Council meeting with a record number of attendees barely got going before it was shut down and rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 29, reported Emry Dinman of the U-B. All this due to a yelling match that broke out from protestors who did not want to comply with masking protocols.
And though the incidents listed above could be categorized as purely conservative backlash to policies of the liberal Biden administration, liberal groups also use this tactic.
For example, in 2018, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant on a Friday night because the employees didn’t want to serve the spokeswoman for then-President Trump.
A few days earlier, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was essentially run out of a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., as protesters chanted “shame” and “end family separation” as she attempted to dine.
For a more recent example, just see the list of victims of the almighty tool called cancel culture which, yes, is still alive and well.
Where does it end? That’s hard to say, but it’s clear it won’t end well. Everybody loses when our ability to disagree respectfully — let alone the ability to simply listen to someone of a different opinion with civility — is gone.
We absolutely must make room for civil discourse again. Not only so that school boards and city councils, for example, have space to do their jobs again, but so that we can move discussions forward like educated, mature adults.
As Desmond Tutu put it: “Don’t raise your voice. Improve your argument.”
