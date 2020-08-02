Make certain to get your ballot counted

Primary Election day is fast approaching. The 18-day voting period comes to a close at 8 p.m. — on the dot — Tuesday.
Don’t miss the opportunity to vote. This primary is important as it will narrow the field in the 16th Legislative District Senate race and the Walla Walla County Commission, District 1, contest.
The top two vote getters, regardless of party affiliation, move on to the November General Election. On the ballot are Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser and Republicans Bill Jenkin and Perry Dozier.
In the race to fill the seat being vacated by County Commissioner Jim Johnson are three Republicans, Roger Esparza, Jenny Mayberry and Tom Cooper.
However, only those who live in District 1, essentially the southern part of the county, can vote in the primary.
Also of interest, and perhaps some confusion, is the race for governor. A whopping three dozen — yes, 36 — candidates are on the ballot. Gov. Jay Inslee seems a lock to win one of the two spots. The big question is who will emerge to take him on in November.
Another race that is important is for lieutenant governor. Speculation is rampant that Inslee could be picked for Democrat Joe Biden’s Cabinet if Biden wins the presidential election.
If that occurs, the new lieutenant governor would be elevated to governor. Voters should give this race a little extra thought.
Again, vote!
As of Friday morning, the number of returned ballots was lackluster. Just a shade under 23% of the county’s 35,778 registered voters had returned their ballots.
Of course, there is still time to vote and have your ballot counted.
Postage on the ballots are paid by taxpayers (you), so having to purchase a 55 cent stamp is no longer an obstacle to voting.
However, keep in mind that if you are planning to mail your ballot on Tuesday, do it early in the day to ensure it will be postmarked that day. Those living in rural communities should drop their ballot in the mailbox a day or two early — today! — as it might take some time to get to Spokane to be postmarked. If a ballot isn’t processed until Wednesday, it won’t be counted.
Given the tight time frame, it’s safer to put your ballot in one of the drop boxes scattered throughout the county.
If you want to make certain your ballot has arrived and has been accepted you can check the status by following the link at the Walla Walla County Auditor’s Office website.
In the end, it is a privilege — and a civic duty — to participate in elections to determine who will represent us,
Make sure your ballot is in an official drop box no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday — not a second later.