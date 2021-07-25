Houston, we have a low vaccination rate problem, and leaving it be as long we have has already cost us too much.
In Walla Walla County, 45% of over 60,000 residents have gotten the vaccine. As of the last 14 days, we have logged enough cases to have landed us back in Phase 2 if our state weren’t already fully open. Of the current cases, 90% of them, health officials say, are people who have not been vaccinated. This is ridiculous.
As we’ve said before, just because our state has reopened does not mean the battle against this mutating virus is over. We cannot afford to sit back and relax. Our friends, family, neighbors, coworkers and fellow Valley residents are still at risk.
Yes, getting vaccinated is an extremely personal decision, and everyone’s reasons for and against getting vaccinated are complex and different. But one thing we need to acknowledge is that these shots are the most accessible and effective ways for everyone to help bring an end to this pandemic.
And acting now goes beyond the short-term goal of ending a pandemic and getting back to our normal lives. The impacts of dragging this on any longer are many and affect all of us.
We all saw how lockdown brought to a screeching halt more than just our social lives: Our state economy, though on the way to recovery, has been severely weakened and local businesses that made it out of lockdown are still not in the clear. Our teachers and students continue to slog through the aftermath of pandemic schooling and decreased in-person interactions. Let’s not even start on the increased strain on our diminished workforce. And socially? The anxiety brought on by the pandemic has pushed so many to their limit and created social divides that will take years to undo. At every level and in every area, we have had to contend with defending our way of life from a devastating virus.
Even more disheartening, our state has lost many to the fight — over 6,114, as of Friday afternoon. And one lost is one too many. Others recovered but did not come out of the ordeal unscathed: loss of taste/smell, difficulty breathing and body fatigue are just some of the long-term effects for many. Their lives will never be the same again.
The only way is forward. And forward means choosing community over cynicism, support over stubbornness and hope over fear.
We of the Walla Walla Valley have come together to help each other through thick and thin. February 2020’s flooding, past and present summer wildfire fighting and countless other catastrophes found us a formidable, united community that’s not easily knocked down.
Let this pandemic also find us increasingly united in support of each other.