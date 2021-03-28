Last April, when Gov. Jay Inslee signed the supplemental state transportation budget, it should have triggered the green light for widening U.S. Highway 12 to four lanes on the 11-mile stretch from Frenchtown to Nine Mile Hill. Then the pandemic stay-at-home order created new obstacles to getting the local project restarted.
The local Highway 12 project, known as Phase 7, was put on hold in 2019 in the wake of the passage of Initiative 976, which reduces car-license tabs to $30 and cuts transportation funding (and was approved by 61% of Walla Walla County voters). The governor then ordered the Department of Transportation to postpone road projects not already underway.
We disagreed with the decision because substantial work had already been done on Phase 7. More than $20 million had been spent on design, land acquisition and environmental studies. The project had gone out for bids, but because the bid process had not officially concluded, Highway 12 was one of about 100 projects put on hold.
It should not have been put on hold because completing the four-laning of Highway 12 from Walla Walla to Pasco is a matter of public safety.
The stretches of the highway where it is still two lanes are very dangerous as many — too many — drive well over the speed limit and try to pass in sections that are blind to oncoming traffic.
But at long last, the project that began in 2003 to address this critical issue is resuming.
According to U-B reporter Chloe LeValley, “The project is scheduled for completion by the summer of 2023.”
We applaud the progress and look forward to the project’s completion, not only for the construction to be done and over with, but for the added safety this project affords.
“Since 1991, the corridor from state Route 124 to Walla Walla has experienced over 1,000 crashes with over 500 injuries and more than 20 fatalities,” said the Washington State Department of Transportation.
This stretch of road is clearly a danger zone. Restarting construction on this project is absolutely the right call.