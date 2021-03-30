Small businesses of the Valley have had a rough go of it throughout this pandemic. In Walla Walla’s winter alone, there were “nine downtown business closures,” U-B’s Hector del Castillo reported Sunday.
The clouds, though, seem to be parting as our state eases into Phase 3 of its recovery plan.
Del Castillo reports this new phase includes the following: “Retail stores and restaurants could start doing twice as much business, with the number of people permitted indoors doubling from 25% to 50% building capacity.”
What’s more, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington shared with del Castillo that the future looks promising for the business that made it through winter — tourist season approaches — and that “the nine permanent closures have since been replaced by 14 new openings.”
This is fantastic news and a perfect opportunity to remind locals to support local business.
Frankly, nine business closures hurts. Any pandemic-related closure is one too many, and though we all are doing the best we can during this pandemic, we have another chance to help our local economy bounce back.
To del Castillo’s question, “are locals poised to capitalize on (the move to Phase 3),” Witherington said, “Tentatively, yes. I think it’s a turning point for downtown and for our community at large. Both an economic turning point and a health turning point.”
To put it plainly, the people of this community can make all the difference.
Our area has a history of pulling together and caring for each other. At the start of 2020, helpers came out of the woodwork to support residents affected by floods. Later, our community poured out resources and help for those fighting wildfires in the region.
Our local economy is our responsibility. Let’s show up for our business owners — masked up and socially distanced, of course — and invest in the health of our Walla Walla Valley.