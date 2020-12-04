Before the city of Walla Walla was divided into the new ward system and voted in by the City Council in 2019, only two of the four wards, Central and South, were represented on the Council leaving a gap in care for the East and West wards. Now a year into a reconfigured City Council, historically underrepresented Walla Walla residents are already reaping benefits.
Earlier this week, City Council member Susan Nakonieczny gave a presentation on the West Ward she represents, adding perspective to Council conversations.
At the crux of the matter was homelessness and public safety in the West Ward.
As Nakoneiczny noted to U-B reporter Chloe LaValley, though it is much more affordable to live in the West Ward, the issues that accompany also hosting overnight shelters, homeless and mental health services, etc., make residents worry for their safety. Having done her homework, she presented documentation of unsanitary abandoned encampments, destroyed property and disruptive, sometimes violent, anti-social behavior. She also presented some possible solutions including increased law enforcement in the area, anti-social behavior tracking and the issuing of arrest warrants for repeat offenders.
While these suggestions are actionable, they only deal with the surface of the problem. Homelessness, as is known, is a complex problem.
We commend the Chief’s Advisory Committee, a group of local leaders from diverse backgrounds collaborating with and advising the Walla Walla Police Department, for working on diversifying who answers calls for service. As LeValley reports, the committee observed differences in calls that came in and began identifying more appropriate agencies that could resolve the calls, widening the pool of capable people tasks can be delegated to, rather than relying only on police officers.
Expanding on that project, Police Chief Scott Bieber and his department are moving toward implementing a program that treats the mentally ill who break the law rather than jailing them.
Another group doing an admirable job, as always, managing the Sleep Center at 15th and Rees avenues is the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless. The Alliance’s efforts provide a much needed safe space for people living in homelessness.
Zooming out to see a bit of the bigger picture: According to the state Department of Commerce, Washington has the fifth-highest per-capita rate of unsheltered homelessness. This is unacceptable. The Walla Walla community, by its actions to help the homeless, has made that clear.
It’s these actions, the mentioned initiatives, that give us hope.
We are proud that our community members are moving thoughtfully to address underlying issues in ways that create long-lasting solutions.
This is a step forward for all of us.