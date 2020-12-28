Local tutoring program provides relief in pandemic

The educational and emotional toll distance learning is taking on students (and their families) is not a life-and-death matter in this pandemic, but it’s not trivial either.
A great many students are hurting and those who care for them are frustrated.
So it was heartening to see that Walla Walla Public Schools, Whitman College, Walla Walla University and United Way of the Blue Mountains are pooling resources to offer substantive help to students.
Whitman and WWU students are paired with Walla Walla High School students as tutors. This is a simple, yet brilliant, concept.
“It’s a direct solution to distance learning,” said Katharine Curles, Wa-Hi’s College and Career Center adviser. “We have a lot of students struggling with the distance learning model.”
Under the program, which began in November, the college tutors are paid by their schools as part of the work-study program. The United Way is offering guidance on what should be included in the tutoring.
About 50 high school students are participating. As more college tutors have become available, the tutoring program is expanding to middle school students.
Students who were eligible have been able to get tutoring through Washington State University’s Gear Up program.
Given the significant downturn in grades locally and nationwide, the need for more tutoring was clear.
Yes, tutoring is done at a distance through Zoom sessions, the sessins nevertheless can be effective because there is a one-on-one focus.
Curles said it’s helpful for students to receive assistance outside of their normal online schooling environment.
“This is giving them an opportunity to hear someone a little closer to their own age who can explain the concepts they are learning in class in a different way,” Curles said. “They (the tutors) can give them one-on-one guidance in addition to their teachers. That can help them finish their projects.”
In essence, this Whitman-WWU tutoring program is a vehicle to let local students help each other.
The high school students get academic help and perhaps some emotional support and the college students get a great experience — and it helps pay for their education.
It’s a winner all the way around.