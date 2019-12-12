If you happen to consumer a bit too much wine, beer or spirits celebrating the Christmas season or the new year with family, friends or coworkers, do not — DO NOT — get into a car and drive.
And if you don’t have a ride home, the Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Task Force has an easy — and free — solution for you.
Once again, and for the 13th year, the Traffic Safety Task Force is offering the Tipsy Taxi service. It begins Friday and runs through early morning of Jan. 1. To get a ride call 509-522-8299.
It’s impossible to know how many lives may have been saved over the past dozen years, but even avoiding one death or injury makes the effort worthwhile.
The Tipsy Taxi service has become a tremendous example of how volunteering can make a difference. There are many volunteer drivers — and more are likely still needed — as well as several businesses that make donation so Tipsy Taxi can operate.
The free rides are for those in the Walla Walla and College Place area. The goal is to provide a sober ride home to help prevent drunken driving, said Nancy McClenny-Walters, Target Zero manager for the County Traffic Safety Coalition.
The hours for rides will be 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Daily for any location in the area — taverns, bars, restaurants, parties and private homes.
McClenny-Walters said many drivers volunteer because they have first-hand experience of the tragic consequences of impaired driving.
While saving lives should be reason enough to call Tipsy Taxi, it isn’t for some people — as evidenced by the number of people who are still arrested for DUI.
Be warned, local law enforcement — from police to the Sheriff’s Office to the State Patrol — will be
coordinating DUI emphasis patrols in the Valley. Walla Walla Police have set Dec. 20 through Dec. 28 for its emphasis patrol.
The bottom line is to not drink and drive — at the holidays or anytime. But if you find yourself impaired by alcohol or any substance call 509-522-8299. It might save your life and the lives of others.