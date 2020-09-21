Local schools wisely work to get kids back in classroom

Returning students to the classroom must be the goal.
Of course, that can only be done when proper precautions are taken and it is safe.
And it requires a great deal of planning and innovative thinking. Give credit to the Walla Walla School District for developing a solid plan and focusing on putting it in place as soon as possible for the benefit of the student.
The current distance learning approach taken in Walla Walla, as well as most school districts in the state, is providing students with solid learning opportunities.
Yet, as good as it might be, distance learning does not replace the human interaction that makes the entire learning experience better — at least for the majority of students.
On Thursday the Walla Walla School District targeted a partial return to classrooms for its youngest students — pre-kindergarten through second grade — in as soon as a month under the district’s Roadmap to Reopening Schools. These young students are the ones who need a return to the classroom the most.
A day later, smaller school districts in the area — Touchet, Prescott and Waitsburg — announced plans to start getting students back in the classroom later in the month or in October. The College Place School Board is discussing the matter Tuesday.
Walla Walla School District spokesman Mark Higgins said every step in the process will follow the recommendations of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
When the district gets the go-ahead, about 1,300 pre-k through second graders would attend half-days through a hybrid learning model that incorporates remote learning. This slow-but-steady process makes sense.
“Advancing to the hybrid learning model is not expected to pose a significantly greater risk to staff and students than their current activities,” said Dr. Larry Jecha, Walla Walla County’s health officer, in the announcement. “A hybrid mode permits schools to provide in-person instruction at roughly 50% capacity.”
Students would welcome a return to the classroom, even if it was for only part of the day. So, too, would teachers and parents.
The COVID-19 restrictions, while certainly necessary, are wearing on teachers and parents. It’s creating stress in learning as well as well as the lives of families. Parents are being pulled in a variety of directions as they help their kids learn while also earning a living.
As the younger students return, and the COVID-19 situation continues to improve (hopefully) , the older grades can begin going back to the classroom.
Safety must come first, but ultimately a return to traditional school would be best for all.