It’s Monday. The second week of cyberschool and/or distance learning is underway for most of Washington state’s students.
For those in the Walla Walla School District, today is the day for parents of preschool and elementary school students to pick up this week’s individual learning packets. More than 2,600 will be distributed today — and every Monday until schools are reopened.
“Created individually by each classroom teacher and specialists, every student receives a customized learning packet that contains lessons, activities, and learning components to ensure all of our youngest learners continue to remain on track.” Walla Walla School Superintendent Wade Smith wrote in an email to the community late last week.
“The smiles on students’ faces when they picked up their packets (last) Monday was priceless. As students eagerly read individual notes from their teachers, parent in tow sprinting down the sidewalk, many couldn’t wait to get home to tear into their weekly learning activities planned for them.”
For middle and high school students, the school work is being shared via the internet.
Students at that age level are likely not expressing the same joy as the younger kids, but — although they might not want to admit it — most are happy to be engaged in school work.
The same scenario is playing out in College Place and other local school districts.
These have been challenging days for all of us, but those in education have been asked to really step up — and in a very, very short period of time.
Thankfully, teachers and other school employees were well-prepared for this challenge. U-B education reporter Sheila Hagar last week talked to Lisa Chamberlin, director of e-learning at Walla Walla Community College, seeking an informed assessment of how local schools are handling distance learning.
“As an outsider looking at Walla Walla Public Schools, they did some heavy lifting in that flip. The scale they had to do it in was phenomenal,” she said. “They took some time to take a breath and make a plan.”
Of course, making plans is just the start. Implementing e-learning and packet learning requires a lot of time and effort. It’s not easy.
Nor is it is easy for parents. Many have to supervise their children and, in a great many cases, do their own jobs remotely. Some parents are home all day with their children but others are away from home doing jobs considered to be essential.
This is an extremely stressful time for all.
However, it’s a positive sign amid this crisis that educators in this Valley were ready and able to meet this huge challenge.