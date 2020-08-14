Local primary voters beat best state average in five decades

Washington state’s voters were engaged in this month’s primary election.
In fact, the Aug. 4 primary statewide voter turnout was 55%, the highest participation in five decades.
But Walla Walla County did even better. Voter turnout as of this morning stands at 57%.
That’s an impressive — and very welcome — percentage of voter participation.
It far surpasses the totals in the five previous local August even-year primaries over the past decade. In 2018 about 47% of voters turned out, which was 10 points higher than the 37% in 2016. Two years earlier it was 43%, two years before that it was 46% and 47% in 2010.
Columbia County also had excellent participation this summer, hovering around 54%.
The last time the state’s primary turnout topped 50% was in 1964, the year Republican Dan Evans won his first of three terms as governor by defeating incumbent Democrat Albert Rosellini. The primary in 1964 saw 56% of the state’s 1.5 million voters cast a ballot.
In this year’s primary, ballots can still be counted for about another week, so the 57% in Walla Walla might grow a bit larger.
Why such interest in the primary?
Cornell Clayton, director of the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy at Washington State University, told The Associated Press that the high turnout indicates a heightened level of fear among voters in both parties.
“I think the level of concern — because of polarization and because of the COVID economic crisis the country is in — is going to drive record levels of engagement across the nation,” he said.
Of course, it’s impossible to know exactly why state and local voters participated in historically high numbers, but it does seem obvious that folks are motivated.
That’s great, particularly if the passion persists until Election Day on Nov. 3.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman said she’s expecting the high turnout trend of August to continue on to the general election. She said the counties should be prepared for a potential turnout of up to 90%.
“This election cycle is going to have a very engaged electorate and certainly this primary is holding true to that,” Wyman said.
Will it be even more than 90% in Walla Walla County?
We certainly hope so.