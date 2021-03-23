As a result of George Floyd’s death in May of 2020, the police departments of College Place and Walla Walla thoughtfully began brainstorming ways to better listen to the communities they serve and strengthen community trust. This saw the start of many initiatives by both departments, and we are already seeing progress early in 2021.
Both departments, for example, are now “accredited by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, a step (College Place Police Chief Troy) Tomaras said should give community members added peace of mind,” according to U-B reporter Jedidiah Maynes.
Also, the College Place Police Department obtained body cameras for their officers. Though the Walla Walla Police Department is still searching for ways to fund such an investment, both efforts move toward increased safety of officers and citizens.
Another heartening gesture: In August 2020, the WWPD released an app that provided notifications on community events, police responses during active emergencies, press releases and department news, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Eric Knudson. Suffice it to say, this new platform is another welcome communication channel for the community.
Shortly after the launch of the WWPD app, Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber quickly assembled a Chief’s Advisory Committee, a group of public representatives from diverse backgrounds providing feedback on issues facing the community and how to best respond. The CPPD also developed its own Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board — a wise move since the board’s input gave the CPPD quicker access to body cameras, according to Maynes.
“We wanted to be very transparent and open. And if there (are) blind spots, I wanted to make sure we had people showing us what those blind spots were — somebody outside our department,” Tomaras told the U-B.
Through these initiates and advisory boards, conversations are happening despite being uncomfortable, and horizons are broadening to embrace multiple perspectives.
“I’m not gonna be able to change Minneapolis and Chicago, but I wanna do the best thing we can for Walla Walla,” said Bieber.
It’s these actions, the mentioned initiatives, that give us hope.
Though there is still much progress to be made, we are proud that our police departments are moving thoughtfully to address underlying issues in ways that create long-lasting solutions.
This is a step forward for all of us.